Attempted murder accused in court after victim left with life threatening injuries

A man charged with attempted murder after a person was left with life threatening injuries following an attack has appeared in court.

Portsmouth Crown Court | NW

Police were called just before 12.15pm on Thursday 14 March to reports a 62-year-old man had been assaulted on Cranford Road, Petersfield, and had subsequently been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man was in hospital with serious injuries but was later described as being in a stable condition by police.

Martin Copeland, 58, of Cranford Road in Petersfield, was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted murder. He was remanded in custody before appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing. His next appearance will be on August 16.