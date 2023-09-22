Man in court over burglary attempt in Gosport amid report of man seen trying door handle
A man’s been charged with a burglary attempt in Gosport.
By Steve Deeks
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 10:08 BST
Police received a report that a man had been seen trying the door handle of a house on Anns Hill Road late in the evening on 19 September.
Following enquiries, 43-year-old Nicky Russell of Brockhurst Road in Gosport was charged with attempted burglary.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday 22 September).