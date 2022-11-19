Man in court over burglary of launderette, vending machine theft and assault

Joseph Horgan, 40, will face a court hearing after being charged with raiding the launderette in Shirley Road, Southampton. Around £60 was stolen from a vending machine with £300 damage to broken locks.

SEE ALSO: Arson arrest

Horgan, of Howard Road, Southampton, has been charged with burglary other than dwelling, theft, two counts of theft from a shop and assault by beating. He was also charged with two counts of possession of a Class A drug – crack cocaine and heroin.

Police

He appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on November 30.

The investigation has been led by Operation Hawk, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary's dedicated team for burglary.