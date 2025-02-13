A man is in a critical condition after being kicked and punched in the head in a scary assault.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police have launched an appeal following the serious assault which happened in Fratton Road, Portsmouth on Saturday, February 8.

The incident, which took place between 10pm and 11pm, it has been reported that the victim, a man in his 40s, was kicked and punched in the head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, he has suffered serious injuries and is in a critical, but stable condition in hospital.

Police.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident and are working hard to establish the full circumstances. As part of police enquiries, officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of the Maya Delicatessen (Food Plus), Betfred and Euro Mini Market on Fratton Road at the time of the assault.

They would also like to hear from potential witnesses, or anyone who has any mobile phone footage of the incident, including dash cam, mobile phone, doorbell camera, or any other CCTV.

The person the police would like to speak to in connection with the incident is described as white, aged between 25 and 30 years and he is balding. He was seen wearing dark clothing and a beanie hat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you recognise the above description, and believe you may know the identity of this person, please get in touch with the police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 44250060407.