Man in Gosport arrested on suspicion of shoplifting offences
A man has been arrested on suspicion of two shoplifting offences, the police have confirmed.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Sep 2023, 07:37 BST- 1 min read
Gosport police arrested a 39-year-old in Stoke Road yesterday (August 5) on suspicion of two shoplifting offences.
The first incident was believed to have happened in a store last month and the second one took place yesterday.