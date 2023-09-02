Police wish to speak to these three men after a man was headbutted in the John Jacques pub beer garden in Fratton Road, Fratton. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

A man in his 50s was attacked in the John Jacques pub beer garden in Fratton on Bank Holiday Monday (August 28). The assault happened in the Fratton Road establishment at 10.40pm.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released CCTV images of three men they wish to speak to as part of their investigation. The force said: “The victim was punched, kicked and head-butted, causing swelling to his head. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

"Officers investigating this incident now have these images of three men, seen in the area at the time, who they would like to speak to in connection with their enquiries.

"If this is you, or you recognise them, contact 101 quoting reference 44230348780.”