The swan was attacked at Canoe Lake. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Portsmouth Police report that a disgusting video has been circulating on social media showing the white bird being attacked and injured. They believe the attack happened last weekend.

The force are urging anyone who saw that happened or knows more about the incident to get in touch. "We are aware of a video circulating on social media that appears to show a swan being injured at Canoe Lake in Southsea,” Portsmouth Police said.

“This is believed to have happened at some stage between Friday, August 25, and Monday, August 28. We wanted to assure you that enquiries are ongoing to establish who was involved and what happened.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44230351411.