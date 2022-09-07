Man in his 80s fights for life after being found critically injured on Hayling Island
A man in his 80s is fighting for his life in hospital after being found seriously injured on a road this morning.
Police want find out how the man came to be hurt and have appealed for witnesses.
They were called just after 5am to Sea Front on Hayling Island after a member of the public found the injured pensioner.
The man was taken to hospital and is still in a critical condition.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘We are investigating the circumstances around how the man came to be injured and remain at the scene conducting enquiries.
‘We would like to hear from anyone with any information.’
Police want to hear from anyone who was driving or walking through the area at the time and may have seen or heard something, or anyone who lives in the area who has a video doorbell that may have picked something up.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference 44220364505.