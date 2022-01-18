South Western Railway are reporting that emergency services were called to Farnborough Main earlier today.

British Transport Police have said that the incident was sparked by a call for ‘concern for a man in a precarious position’.

Specialist officers were called to Farnborough Main at 10.55am and the man is ‘now in a place of safety’ where he will be medically assessed

South Western Railway. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The franchise has said that ‘all lines are blocked’ – services through Woking are also being disrupted.

Woking is on the line between Portsmouth and London Waterloo.

SWR has also said that replacement bus services are running between Eastleigh and Fareham – as well as between Basingstoke and Woking.

Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

On its Twitter account SWR Help said: We’ve been advised that the police are dealing with an incident at Farnborough Main.

‘Trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of this problem.

‘At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will end at 13:00.

‘All lines towards Woking are blocked and your journey is likely to take longer.

‘We will let you know if this changes or when we have more information.

‘You can use your ticket to travel on: GWR services between Basingstoke - Reading.’

We will bring more updates throughout today.

