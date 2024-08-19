Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have arrested a man after he exposed himself to people in the street.

The man was spotted indecently exposing himself to several members of the public in Queen Street, Portsmouth, on Wednesday (August 14). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they received reports of the incident at 8am.

A man indecently exposed himself in Queen Street, Portsmouth. Police have since made an arrest. | Google Street View

“A 54-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of exposure. He has since been released on conditional police bail, pending further enquiries.” Police are still appealing for further information. “We would now like to hear from anyone who was also in the area at the time and witnessed the incident,” they added.

“Additionally, if you have any other information which may assist in our investigation, including any dash cam, doorbell camera, mobile phone or CCTV footage, please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 44240347564.”

People can also submit reports online via the police website. Anonymous reports can be sent to Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.