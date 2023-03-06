Man indecently exposes himself to woman near school in Southsea
A man indecently exposed himself to a woman while in some bushes next to a Southsea school.
Police say the man was walking along Victoria Road North behind Priory School when he flashed a woman in her 30s.
It happened at about 4.50pm on Friday, January 20.
Police have now released this picture.
A spokeswoman said: ‘We appreciate that the image is not of the best quality, however it is the clearest image we have available.’
Anyone who recognises the man in the image is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230027088.