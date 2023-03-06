News you can trust since 1877
Man indecently exposes himself to woman near school in Southsea

A man indecently exposed himself to a woman while in some bushes next to a Southsea school.

By Tom Morton
34 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 4:09pm

Police say the man was walking along Victoria Road North behind Priory School when he flashed a woman in her 30s.

It happened at about 4.50pm on Friday, January 20.

A man to whom police want to speak after a woman in her 30s was flashed near a school in Southsea
Police have now released this picture.

A spokeswoman said: ‘We appreciate that the image is not of the best quality, however it is the clearest image we have available.’

Anyone who recognises the man in the image is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230027088.

Information can also be passed on by clicking here.