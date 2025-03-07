Man jailed for two and a half years after slashing victim in stomach with knife in horrendous attack
Jordan Anthony Leslie Barnes, 30, of The Hexagon in Andover, appeared before Winchester Crown Court on Tuesday, March 4 after previously pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm.
The court heard how at around 1.20am on August 1, 2024, the victim, a man in his 40s, was walking from Cricketers Way onto Swallowfields Road when he saw Barnes.
Barnes shouted at the victim before approaching him where he then proceeded to slash him across the stomach and arm with a knife.
He was arrested at a nearby address following police enquiries and after appearing at court, he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison. He will also have to pay a surcharge of £228.