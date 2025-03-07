A man has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison after slashing a man across the stomach with a knife.

Jordan Anthony Leslie Barnes, 30, of The Hexagon in Andover, appeared before Winchester Crown Court on Tuesday, March 4 after previously pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm.

The court heard how at around 1.20am on August 1, 2024, the victim, a man in his 40s, was walking from Cricketers Way onto Swallowfields Road when he saw Barnes.

He was arrested at a nearby address following police enquiries and after appearing at court, he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison. He will also have to pay a surcharge of £228.