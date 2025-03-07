Man jailed for two and a half years after slashing victim in stomach with knife in horrendous attack

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 15:42 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 15:42 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison after slashing a man across the stomach with a knife.

Jordan Anthony Leslie Barnes, 30, of The Hexagon in Andover, appeared before Winchester Crown Court on Tuesday, March 4 after previously pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm.

A man has been sentenced for more than two years after stabbing a man in Andover.placeholder image
A man has been sentenced for more than two years after stabbing a man in Andover. | Hampshire Police

The court heard how at around 1.20am on August 1, 2024, the victim, a man in his 40s, was walking from Cricketers Way onto Swallowfields Road when he saw Barnes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Barnes shouted at the victim before approaching him where he then proceeded to slash him across the stomach and arm with a knife.

He was arrested at a nearby address following police enquiries and after appearing at court, he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison. He will also have to pay a surcharge of £228.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:AndoverHampshire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice