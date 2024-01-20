Man jailed following shoplifting spree at Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose in Southsea
A man has been put behind bars following a shoplifting spree in Southsea.
Dean Norris, 48, of no fixed abode, was jailed following five thefts last year. He was slapped with an 18 week sentence at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court after targeting several supermarkets including Waitrose in Marmion Road, Tesco and Sainsbury's.
The thefts took place between November 2023 and January 2024. Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook that officers are specifically targeting shoplifters to bring them to justice.
The force said: "Targeting shoplifters is a priority for the district, and we will be relentlessly pursuing those that are violent to staff or are repeat offenders. We have a city centre team dedicated to catching these offenders and will be working with the Portsmouth Business Crime Reduction Partnership and businesses in Southsea and across the city."
Politicians are campaigning for shoplifting to be taken more seriously amid a spike in incidents last year. Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Worker (USDAW) and different retailers have joined forces to highlight the issue.