A man has been jailed for 12 years after being found guilty of raping a woman and subjecting her to coercive and controlling behaviour.

Nigel Lay, 56, previously of Barnes Close, West Wellow, was found guilty of four counts of rape and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour, following a 12-day trial at Southampton Crown Court.

The trial had heard that the offences took place in Hampshire during a four-year period, between 2016 and 2020. The woman, aged in her 50s, reported that during that period, the man had controlled her life, including finances and access to food, lighting and heating.

Nigel Lay. Pic: Hants police

He had also repeatedly raped her during this time, the jury was told.

The victim said: “The court case has been extremely difficult, especially sharing personal and embarrassing information. I found the strength to do so only that (he) would face his actions and accept responsibility for them.”

Speaking after the hearing, officer in the case, police staff investigator Keely Osborne said: “This is a case that will remain with me, and everyone else who worked on it, for a long time. The victim, who is vulnerable, has been so incredibly brave, as have her family and friends.

“Lay’s behaviour has left scars that are likely to remain for some time to come. I sincerely hope this sentence goes some way in helping the victim’s closure and recovery. We take every report of rape and sexual assault seriously, and will investigate each one, no matter what the circumstances. We have a specially trained team to investigate and provide support to victims.