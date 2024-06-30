Man jailed for 15 months for thefts and burglary in Hampshire and Dorset

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 33-year-old has been jailed 15 months in prison for several offences in Hampshire and Dorset.

James Wood, of Cutforth Way in Romsey, was jailed at Southampton Crown Court for theft and criminal damage incidents in Romsey, the New Forest, and Swanage and Shaftesbury in Dorset. Most recently on 27 May this year, Wood stole a wheel from a vehicle on Botley Road, Romsey.

On one occasion, on 13 April 2024, Wood stole a bronze statue worth £4980 and a pair of garden gloves from an address in Emery Down. On the same day he stole an electric bicycle worth £3000 from another address in the same area. Prior to that, on 25 August 2023, he stole a number plate from a vehicle on Fordingbridge High Street.

The court also heard how on 16 August 2023, Wood attempted to burgle an address on Ashford Close, Fordingbridge, and caused damage to a garden shed during an attempt to gain entry.