Man jailed for 15 years for coercive control and raping woman at Gosport address

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Connor Barnes. Pic: Hants police

Connor Barnes, 28, of no fixed address on the Isle of Wight, was guilty of two charges of rape and coercive controlling behaviour, which took place between January 2020 and March 2022.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was remanded in custody until he was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court to 15 years imprisonment and was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Leanne Boyd said “This is an excellent result and we are very pleased that we have been able to help the victim see the justice she deserves. We commend her not only for her bravery in coming forward, but also for continuing to support the investigation throughout.

“We hope that these results reflect the seriousness with which we take all reports of sexual assault and coercive controlling behaviour, and that we will put victims first and relentlessly pursue offenders, especially when investigating these kinds of cases.”

A police spokesperson said: “We want to encourage anyone who has been affected by sexual assault or abusive behaviour of any kind to contact police on 101, where you can speak to an officer in confidence.

“We recognise that not everyone has the confidence to talk to police about what they have experienced. Please be reassured that there are other services available that can offer you specialist support to help you deal with the impact of abuse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad