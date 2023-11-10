Man jailed for attacking emergency worker and escaping police custody
Aaron Denham, 22, has been sentenced for assaulting an emergency worker, escaping lawful custody, dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon – an extendable baton.
Denham, of The Square, Lymington, was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months, at Southampton Crown Court. He has been disqualified from driving for 12 months and must complete 100 hours of unpaid work.
Denham is also subject to a two-month electronically monitored curfew, meaning he has to be at his home address between the hours of 7pm and 5am.
He has also been ordered to pay £250 in compensation and £520 in court costs. The sentence follows an incident which occurred shortly before 6pm on Tuesday 11 October 2022.
Denham was stopped by police on Litchford Road, New Milton, and while being searched, he assaulted a police officer.
During efforts to detain him, Denham then drove off in a dangerous manner. He was later arrested at his girlfriend’s address. Denham, who pleaded guilty to all four offences at a previous court hearing, is also required to complete rehabilitation activities.