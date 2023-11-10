A Hampshire man has been jailed for attacking an emergency worker and escaping custody.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aaron Denham, 22, has been sentenced for assaulting an emergency worker, escaping lawful custody, dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon – an extendable baton.

READ NOW: Schoolgirl rushed to hospital after incident

Denham, of The Square, Lymington, was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months, at Southampton Crown Court. He has been disqualified from driving for 12 months and must complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pic Lady Justice. Pic PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denham is also subject to a two-month electronically monitored curfew, meaning he has to be at his home address between the hours of 7pm and 5am.

He has also been ordered to pay £250 in compensation and £520 in court costs. The sentence follows an incident which occurred shortly before 6pm on Tuesday 11 October 2022.

Denham was stopped by police on Litchford Road, New Milton, and while being searched, he assaulted a police officer.