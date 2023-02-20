Man jailed for breaking into car after owner spots him and chases him to petrol station
A man who armed himself with a pair of scissors and a knife in incidents in Locks Heath and Southampton has been jailed.
Jacob Willoughby, 22, was part of a group of people involved in breaking into a car in Curlew Road, Whiteley, late in the evening of December 18. A wallet was stolen.
The car’s owner was alerted to the theft, and got in his vehicle to track down the people responsible. He confronted the group at the Esso Petrol Station on Bridge Road in Locks Heath, and police were called.
Officers found Willoughby was carrying a pair of large Tuff-cut scissors.
He was arrested and charged with theft and possession of a bladed article in a public place.
In a separate incident investigated by the British Transport Police, Willoughby was arrested at Southampton Central train station on July 1, 2022 after he was caught with a large, black-handled kitchen knife, and was then charged with possession of a knife in a public place.
Willoughby, of New Road in Southampton, admitted all the offences and appeared at Southampton Crown Court on Wednesday, February 15 for sentencing, when he was jailed for 12 months.
PC Rosy Dudeney Cotterill said: ‘We take a robust stance against anyone who chooses to carry a knife or a weapon. As soon as you make that choice to pick up a blade, you run the very real risk of seriously injuring or even killing someone.
‘We want to make clear that even in circumstances where a weapon is not used, there can be serious consequences to carrying one, including prison as in Jacob Willoughby’s case. There is simply no excuse.’