A man has ben jailed for damaging a police cell and several other offences.

Sam Hook, 38, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the charges at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court yesterday. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said he was charged on Tuesday with offences relating to criminal damage, shoplifting and assault.

This included possession of a knife in a public place on November 2, 2022, in Varos Close, Gosport, and theft of toiletries from Savers on Gosport High Street on October 30, 2023.

Sam Hook, aged 38, of no fixed abode, has been jailed for six months for his offences. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

Hook also admitted to common assault and criminal damage at the One Stop store in Beauchamp Avenue, Gosport, on Saturday (November 4), and causing criminal damage to a police cell on Monday, November 6.