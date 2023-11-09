Man jailed for damaging police cell, shoplifting and assault at One Stop convenience store in Gosport
Sam Hook, 38, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the charges at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court yesterday. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said he was charged on Tuesday with offences relating to criminal damage, shoplifting and assault.
This included possession of a knife in a public place on November 2, 2022, in Varos Close, Gosport, and theft of toiletries from Savers on Gosport High Street on October 30, 2023.
Hook also admitted to common assault and criminal damage at the One Stop store in Beauchamp Avenue, Gosport, on Saturday (November 4), and causing criminal damage to a police cell on Monday, November 6.
Gosport Police reported on Facebook that Hook has been put behind bars for six months. The force added: “He was also ordered to pay compensation to the victims, and ordered to pay a £74 victim surcharge.”