A man has been jailed to prison following the theft of a bike worth £1,000 as well as two public order offences and a shoplifting offence.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Myles Filose, 42, has been jailed for four months for shoplifting, theft of a bicycle and two public order offences. Filose, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on January 15.

It follows an incident in November and three earlier this month. On Saturday, November 25, 2023, Filose stole a bicycle, valued at £1,000, from Above Bar Street, Southampton. The bike was subsequently recovered by officers on December 1, when they found Filose in possession of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After an appeal for the owner to come forward, the victim was thankfully reunited with her bike on December 7.On the morning of January 10, Filose entered Trespass on Above Bar Street and left the store with a tent, valued at £59.99, for which he made no attempt to pay.

Filose was then spotted in another shop later that afternoon. He was challenged about the earlier theft and the tent was located and recovered from a bag he was carrying. He then began to verbally abuse and threaten the man who had retrieved the item. Filose said: “Wait until you get outside. Enjoy your time in ICU mate. I don’t mind going to prison.”

On Sunday, January 14, he made homophobic remarks towards a police officer who was arresting him in connection with the previous incidents. This occurred at Poundland, Above Bar Street.

Filose pleaded guilty to all four offences.