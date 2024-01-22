Woman suffers head injury during "serious" assault by man at Portsmouth Co-op

Co-op in Tangier Road

Police and an ambulance attended the Co-op store on Tangier Road at 7.21pm on Saturday (January 20) after a male customer allegedly assaulted a female shoplifter. Locals reported the woman being "seriously injured" following the altercation inside the shop that spilled outside. The road was cordoned off with a crime scene set up as police stood guard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: "We were called to a report that a 37-year-old woman had been assaulted by a man close to the Co-Op store on Tangier Road in Portsmouth. She was taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to her head and has since been discharged. Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened. No arrests have been made at this time."

Co-op in Tangier Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Co-op said: "The incident at Tangier Road is the subject of an ongoing police investigation and as such, we're unable to provide a comment."

Meanwhile, residents expressed their frustration at the store being regularly raided by thieves. One local said: "Fed up with the thieves and the abuse the staff have to take."