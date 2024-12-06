Man jailed for 'nasty' violent robbery where he cut man with machete and stole thousands
Police were called at 4:33pm on January 25 this year with reports that a man in his 30s had been attacked and cut with a machete, at an address in Longfield Avenue.
Approximately £5,400 in cash was stolen from the victim during this incident.
Colin Wood, who was known to the victim, was identified as being involved. The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a bladed article after appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on March 11.
Appearing at the same court on Wednesday, December 4, Wood, formerly of Gosport Road in Fareham, was jailed for 8 years.
Following the sentencing, DC Joe Robinson said: “This was a nasty attack perpetrated by Wood, made worse by the fact that he chose to use a machete in order to harm the victim and get away with a vast sum of cash.
“It is well documented that use of knives and bladed weapons can kill, and we take a zero tolerance approach to anyone who carries or uses weapons.”