Man jailed for seven years for four counts of robbery and possession of blade

A man has been jailed for seven years and six months for four counts of robbery and two counts of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Fewings was arrested and charged following a detailed joint investigation by several departments, including the Portsmouth High Harm team, into a series of robberies involving offensive weapons of convenience stores in Southsea and Hilsea.

On Saturday January 13, Fewings entered the Premier Store on Victoria Road North in Southsea and threatened a staff member with a belt. He then stole £100 in cash from the cash register and fled the scene. He returned to the store on Saturday, January 20 and threatened the same member of staff, this time with a bike chain, before breaking the register, stealing £200 and running away.

Lee Samuel Fewings, 32, of no fixed address in Portsmouth, was arrested in London and appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court in March, where he was found guilty of all offences. He appeared again at the same court for sentencing on Friday June, 21. | Hampshire Police

On Tuesday, January 23, Fewings entered the Charmi Convenience Premier Store, Hilsea Market on London Road, threatened a staff member with a knife, and stole £700 in cash.

Fewings returned to this store five days later on Sunday, January 28 and again threatened the same staff member with a knife. He then stole £300 of cash and tobacco pouches and ran out of the shop.

As part of the investigation, officers reviewed extensive CCTV and doorbell camera footage and, despite the efforts Fewings had made to cover his face during the robberies, were able to identify him as the perpetrator in all four incidents.

Portsmouth Priority Crime Team Inspector Helen Mosely said: “Retail staff should not face threats or violence while carrying out their jobs and we work closely with commercial premises in the city to support the business community and the safety of their workers.