At about 5.30pm on Sunday, September 26, 31-year-old David Cowlishaw had been arguing with a woman in her 30’s at her address in the Bridgemary area, when he grabbed a knife and threatened the woman in front of her child.

Cowlishaw then stabbed the victim in the side of her left leg with the knife, leaving her with an injury which requires ongoing specialist treatment.

David Cowlishaw Picture: Hampshire police

Police and ambulance were called, but Cowlishaw gave false details over the phone and left the address before officers arrived.

He was arrested the next day and subsequently charged with causing grievous bodily harm, and criminal damage relating to damage he had caused to the front door of the address.

Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on December 23, he admitted causing grievous bodily harm without intent and criminal damage.

Cowlishaw appeared before the same court on Friday where he was jailed for three years.

Detective Constable Dana Mabe, who investigated this incident, said: ‘This was a distressing incident for the victim and her son, both of whom have been incredibly brave throughout this process.

‘Cowlishaw is a dangerous man and his actions were appalling. The woman in this case is still requiring treatment for an injury which is seriously impacting her life.

‘Domestic violence is an awful crime which sees people often psychologically and physically abused in their own home, a place where they should feel safe, and perpetrated by people who should ensure their safety.

‘Domestic abuse is a priority for us, and we want victims to find the courage to tell us about this often un-reported type of offending. I hope this case sends a message to our communities that we will never tolerate domestic abuse, and we will do all we can to work with victims and bring perpetrators to justice.’

For more information, support, and ways to report domestic abuse, visit: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/