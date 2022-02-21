Man dies in Ibis Hotel in Fratton, Portsmouth

A MAN died at a Portsmouth hotel today.

By Tom Morton
Monday, 21st February 2022, 8:43 pm

Police have confirmed the reason that officers and paramedics were sent to the Ibis Hotel in Fratton Way today was after receiving a ‘concern for welfare’ call.

A spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 12.31pm to a report of the concern for welfare of a man at the Ibis Hotel on Fratton Way.

Police and paramedics at the Ibis Hotel in Fratton Way, Portsmouth today Picture: Fiona Callingham

‘Officers attended and a man in his 40s was located and, despite best efforts of emergency services, pronounced deceased at the scene.

‘His family have been informed.

‘A file will be prepared for the coroner.’