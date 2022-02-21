Man dies in Ibis Hotel in Fratton, Portsmouth
A MAN died at a Portsmouth hotel today.
Police have confirmed the reason that officers and paramedics were sent to the Ibis Hotel in Fratton Way today was after receiving a ‘concern for welfare’ call.
A spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 12.31pm to a report of the concern for welfare of a man at the Ibis Hotel on Fratton Way.
‘Officers attended and a man in his 40s was located and, despite best efforts of emergency services, pronounced deceased at the scene.
‘His family have been informed.
‘A file will be prepared for the coroner.’