Police have confirmed the reason that officers and paramedics were sent to the Ibis Hotel in Fratton Way today was after receiving a ‘concern for welfare’ call.

A spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 12.31pm to a report of the concern for welfare of a man at the Ibis Hotel on Fratton Way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and paramedics at the Ibis Hotel in Fratton Way, Portsmouth today Picture: Fiona Callingham

‘Officers attended and a man in his 40s was located and, despite best efforts of emergency services, pronounced deceased at the scene.

‘His family have been informed.