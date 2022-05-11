Sile Vaduva pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and attempted theft at an earlier hearing on March 1.

He was spotted by a security guard taking bottles of alcohol worth more than £160 and attempting to remove the security tags. When challenged, he left the store in Waterlooville, but then called the security guard to join him outside. Vaduva produced a taser, activated it and ran at the security guard and another member of staff but they moved to safety within the store.