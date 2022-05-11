Man jailed for threatening security guard with taser

A 32-year-old man has been jailed for five years for attempting to shoplift alcohol and threatening a security guard with a taser outside an Asda superstore.

By Mark Waldron
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 5:25 pm

Sile Vaduva pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and attempted theft at an earlier hearing on March 1.

He was spotted by a security guard taking bottles of alcohol worth more than £160 and attempting to remove the security tags. When challenged, he left the store in Waterlooville, but then called the security guard to join him outside. Vaduva produced a taser, activated it and ran at the security guard and another member of staff but they moved to safety within the store.

Elizabeth Medland, CPS Wessex Senior Crown Prosecutor, said: “This incident obviously caused the victim and members of the public to fear for their safety and would have been incredibly frightening. I would thank the victim whose evidence undoubtedly helped to deliver justice.”

