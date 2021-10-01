Man jailed for three years following burglary in Gosport

50-year-old Steven Sharp, of Tukes Avenue in Gosport, was sentenced today at Portsmouth Crown Court.

The court heard how in the early hours of the morning on June 18, Sharp gained access to a garden on Row Wood Lane but was disturbed by the occupant as he tried to access the house.

The occupant, aged in her 80s, found Sharp at her back door, at which point he turned and fled via the garden.

Steven Sharp, 50, from Gosport was jailed for three years. Picture: Hampshire police

The victim later noticed that Sharp had tried to get into the house via a bedroom window, which he had left open before leaving the scene.

Sharp admitted burglary and was jailed for three years.

DC Dermot McBride, of the Operation Hawk team in Hampshire police, said: ‘Burglary is a serious offence which leaves people feeling incredibly vulnerable and unsafe in their own homes.

‘While nothing was stolen on this occasion, Sharp’s intentions were abundantly clear, and his actions were very unsettling for the woman living at the address.

‘The Operation Hawk team is dedicated to tackling these types of offenders, and I hope the outcome of this case reassures the community that we will take action and bring these people to justice.’

For information and advice on how to better protect your home from burglary, visit the crime prevention page at hampshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention.

