Portsmouth man jailed for sexually assaulting two women in a hot tub at Copnor party

Bryan Searle, 54, committed the assault in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, August 23.

Searle, who was drunk at the time, assaulted two women in a hot tub, and the incident was reported to police later that morning.

Searle was arrested the same day, and an investigation led to him being charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

54-year-old Bryan Searle has been jailed for sexually assaulting two women in a hot tub in a party in the Portsmouth-area. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

He admitted all three offences when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on September 17.

Appearing before the same court today, Portsmouth-born Searle was jailed for 25 and a half months.

Searle had ‘no excuse’ for his behaviour that night, according to Det Con Hannah Mosely.

She said: ‘No one has the right to abuse another person, and as a police service we take all allegations of sexual offences extremely seriously.

‘This kind of behaviour is simply not acceptable and there is no excuse for perpetrating it.

‘Searle knew this, but chose to carry out these assaults anyway. I hope the outcome of this case sends a message to those who think they can get away with behaving in this manner that there is no place for it in society, and we will take action.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.