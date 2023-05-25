News you can trust since 1877
Man jumps out on two women before attacking them and dragging them into bushes - as police release image

A man jumped out on two women before attacking them and dragging them into bushes.
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th May 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read

The male ambushed the women – aged in their 40s and 60s – when hiding in bushes along Donnington Drive, Chandlers Ford, between 6.40pm and 7pm on May 23. ‘Both women were dragged by the man into the bushes before getting away,’ a police statement said.

‘The man was described as aged between 30 and 40 years old, about 5ft 10in tall, white, average build with short brown hair. We are releasing two images of a man we would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

‘If you know this person, or saw the incident itself, please call 101 quoting reference 44230204185.’

Police are hunting this man. Pic Hants policePolice are hunting this man. Pic Hants police
Police are hunting this man. Pic Hants police
