Officers swarmed to Weevil Lane at around 6pm on Monday after receiving a tip-off that a wanted man was back in the UK. A 31-year-old man from Blackpool who dodged a court appearance was given a surprise when officers then arrested him.

Gosport police posted on social media: ‘Team East acted on some information to secure the arrest of a person who had recently arrived back into the UK. Escaping abroad doesn't always evade justice.’

A police spokesman added: ‘At about 6pm in Weevil Lane, Gosport, police arrested a 31-year-old man from Blackpool who was wanted after failing to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.’

