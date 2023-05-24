Gosport police celebrate capture of fugitive who fled country to avoid justice by posting picture
Officers swarmed to Weevil Lane at around 6pm on Monday after receiving a tip-off that a wanted man was back in the UK. A 31-year-old man from Blackpool who dodged a court appearance was given a surprise when officers then arrested him.
Gosport police posted on social media: ‘Team East acted on some information to secure the arrest of a person who had recently arrived back into the UK. Escaping abroad doesn't always evade justice.’
A police spokesman added: ‘At about 6pm in Weevil Lane, Gosport, police arrested a 31-year-old man from Blackpool who was wanted after failing to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.’
