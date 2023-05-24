News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

Gosport police celebrate capture of fugitive who fled country to avoid justice by posting picture

Gosport police celebrated the capture of a fugitive who fled the country to avoid justice by posting a picture on social media.
By Steve Deeks
Published 24th May 2023, 18:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 18:06 BST

Officers swarmed to Weevil Lane at around 6pm on Monday after receiving a tip-off that a wanted man was back in the UK. A 31-year-old man from Blackpool who dodged a court appearance was given a surprise when officers then arrested him.

READ NOW: Murder arrest

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gosport police posted on social media: ‘Team East acted on some information to secure the arrest of a person who had recently arrived back into the UK. Escaping abroad doesn't always evade justice.’

Police arrest fugitive in Gosport. Pic Hants policePolice arrest fugitive in Gosport. Pic Hants police
Police arrest fugitive in Gosport. Pic Hants police
Most Popular

A police spokesman added: ‘At about 6pm in Weevil Lane, Gosport, police arrested a 31-year-old man from Blackpool who was wanted after failing to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.’

SEE ALSO: Rider dies

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Hunt for attacker

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.