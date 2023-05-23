Man knocked out in Hampshire graveyard layby following Saab road rage incident
The male was assaulted shortly after 7pm on May 21. Police report that the attack happened following a road rage incident between Hedge End and West End.
The traffic incident was on the B3035 and involved a white or silver Saab. Hedge End Police said: ‘Just after 7pm on May 21, a male was assaulted on West End Road in the layby by the cemetery, whereby he was punched and knocked unconscious.
‘This was following an incident of road rage which was reported to have taken place between Hedge End towards West End on the B3035 involving a white or silver SAAB.
‘Were you in the area at the time? Do you have dash cam footage or did you witness the assault?
‘Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 or via our website – quoting reference number 44230200876.’