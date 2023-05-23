News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning

Man knocked out in Hampshire graveyard layby following Saab road rage incident

A man was knocked out in a graveyard layby following a road rage incident.
By Freddie Webb
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read

The male was assaulted shortly after 7pm on May 21. Police report that the attack happened following a road rage incident between Hedge End and West End.

The traffic incident was on the B3035 and involved a white or silver Saab. Hedge End Police said: ‘Just after 7pm on May 21, a male was assaulted on West End Road in the layby by the cemetery, whereby he was punched and knocked unconscious.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Body of woman discovered in Drayton

The assault took place near West End cemetery. Picture: Google Street View.The assault took place near West End cemetery. Picture: Google Street View.
The assault took place near West End cemetery. Picture: Google Street View.
Most Popular

‘This was following an incident of road rage which was reported to have taken place between Hedge End towards West End on the B3035 involving a white or silver SAAB.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Do you have dash cam footage or did you witness the assault?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 or via our website – quoting reference number 44230200876.’