The male was assaulted shortly after 7pm on May 21. Police report that the attack happened following a road rage incident between Hedge End and West End.

The traffic incident was on the B3035 and involved a white or silver Saab. Hedge End Police said: ‘Just after 7pm on May 21, a male was assaulted on West End Road in the layby by the cemetery, whereby he was punched and knocked unconscious.

The assault took place near West End cemetery. Picture: Google Street View.

‘This was following an incident of road rage which was reported to have taken place between Hedge End towards West End on the B3035 involving a white or silver SAAB.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Do you have dash cam footage or did you witness the assault?

