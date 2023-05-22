Officers have launched an investigation after a 67-year-old passed away. The death reportedly happened between April 14 and April 17 in Stroudley Avenue.

Police were called at 12.24pm and later discovered the body. Enquiries into the death are currently ongoing. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are currently treating the death as ‘unexplained’.

The body of the woman was discovered in Stroudley Avenue, Drayton, last month. Picture: Google Street View.

Police are continuing to work in conjunction with the Coroner to establish the circumstances around what happened, and any appropriate steps they may take. A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 12.24pm on Monday, April 17, to a report of the sudden death of a 67-year-old woman at an address on Stroudley Avenue.