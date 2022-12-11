Man knocked unconscious and four others assaulted in Leigh Park pub brawl after England lose to France in World Cup
A MAN was knocked-out and four others were injured when a fight broke out after the full-time whistle of England’s World Cup loss to France in a Leigh Park pub.
Police were called to a pub in Dunsbury Way to a brawl inside the premises just before 9.30pm on Saturday. It led to a man being arrested.
England were eliminated from the World Cup after losing 2-1 to France. The Three Lions missed a late penalty to pile on the misery for fans who packed pubs and bars to watch the game.
Speaking of the incident, a police spokesman said: ‘Five victims were identified, including a man who was knocked unconscious, another man who sustained minor injuries, and a police officer who sustained no injuries. A 27-year-old Havant man has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault of an emergency worker. He remains in police custody at this time.’
Contact police on 101 or online quoting 44220499672 with information.