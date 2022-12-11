Police were called to a pub in Dunsbury Way to a brawl inside the premises just before 9.30pm on Saturday. It led to a man being arrested.

England were eliminated from the World Cup after losing 2-1 to France. The Three Lions missed a late penalty to pile on the misery for fans who packed pubs and bars to watch the game.

Police appeal

Speaking of the incident, a police spokesman said: ‘Five victims were identified, including a man who was knocked unconscious, another man who sustained minor injuries, and a police officer who sustained no injuries. A 27-year-old Havant man has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault of an emergency worker. He remains in police custody at this time.’