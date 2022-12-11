A scrap broke-out at a pub in the reveller hotspot in Guildhall Walk moments after the final whistle had sounded to confirm the Three Lions heartbreaking exit from the World Cup. England missed a late penalty and were seething at the performance of controversial Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio to pile on the agony for fans.

Following England’s exit, police said they attended a pub at 9.21pm before arresting two men. ‘We were called to an assault at a pub in Guildhall Walk in which a 26-year-old man received facial injuries,’ a spokesman said.

Police in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, on a Saturday night in November after a stabbing at a club.

‘A 31-year-old Portsmouth man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and affray and a 25-year-old Portsmouth man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Both remain in police custody at this time while enquiries continue.’

In the build-up to the game, police told The News they were prepared for ugly scenes after game. ‘Officers will be out on patrol tonight around pubs, bars and other venues this evening in Portsmouth to make sure people can enjoy themselves safely,’ a spokesman said before the game. ‘You may see an increased presence in the city centre and if you need help and support please speak to one of our officers.’

