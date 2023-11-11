A petition has been launched to save a popular Portsmouth pub regarded as an “institution” that has been at the centre of a community for decades.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Manor House pub in Court Lane, Drayton, is set to close its doors following a shock announcement by the pub’s owner Greene King.

The news has sent shockwaves through the area with the pub a thriving hub for locals which is regarded as “more than just a place to grab a pint”. The pub has been the bedrock of Drayton for generations and locals are up in arms about the imminent closure of the last watering hole in Drayton – which only underwent a six figure refurbishment before reopening in March 2020.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Manor House pub in Drayton. Pic: Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The petition on Change.org, which has 1,300 signatures, states: “Our local public house is more than just a place to grab a pint. It's the heart of our community, a gathering spot where we share stories, celebrate milestones and come together in times of need. However, it is now under threat and we need your help to save it.

“In recent years, many local pubs across the country have been forced to close their doors due to rising costs and changing consumer habits. According to The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA), around 14 pubs are closing each week in the UK alone. This isn't just about losing a place for social drinking; these closures are eroding our local communities. The Manor House is the only surviving pub in Drayton.

"It has been serving this community for over 80 years. Its walls have witnessed countless birthdays, weddings, retirements and even funerals. It's where friendships were forged and memories made that will last a lifetime.

“We cannot stand by while another piece of our community's soul is lost forever. We encourage you to sign this petition urging our local authority and representatives to take action against this closure - whether through financial support or by introducing measures that can help sustain such vital establishments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Let us not lose another cornerstone of our community life without putting up a fight.”

Responding to the petition, one person wrote: “It’s an important community asset.”

Another said: “It’s a great pub that’s been an institution for many years and should continue to be so.”