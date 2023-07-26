Man left with serious head injuries after being ambushed in street by robbers

The victim, aged in his 40s, was left with serious head injuries after he was attacked by two men in an unprovoked attack while walking Horseshoe Bridge in Southampton on Sunday June 4 Mat around 4am.

“He was approached by two men he didn’t know. The men then assaulted him, causing serious injuries to his head. He later found that his keys had been taken during the incident. The man was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged,” a police statement said.

Police want to speak to these men. Pic Hants police

Police have now released images of two men, seen in the area at the time of the assault, who they would like to speak to in connection with their enquiries. “We appreciate that these images are not of the best quality, however they are the best that we have available at this time. We are hoping that if someone knows those pictured then they may recognise them, or perhaps someone may recognise them from their clothing,” the statement continued.

“Anyone who recognises the men pictured, or has any information which may assist our enquiries, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230220919.”