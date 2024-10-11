Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 62-year-old man has been reported missing with police carrying out “extensive enquiries” to find him.

Mark Harris disappeared at roughly 11am on Wednesday (October 9). He was last seen in the St Denys areas of Southampton.

Mark Harris, 62, of Hampshire, has gone missing. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

“We have been carrying out extensive enquiries to try to locate Mark, but are extremely concerned for his welfare, and are now turning to you for assistance,” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.

“He is described as white, medium build, with a long beard and was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, rust coloured beanie hat, black trousers and glasses. He was also carrying an army camouflage Bergen style rucksack.

“If you think you’ve seen Mark since he went missing or think you might know where he is now, please call us immediately on 999 quoting 44240440332.”