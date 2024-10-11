Man, 62, goes missing in Hampshire with police carrying out "extensive enquiries" to find him

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 09:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 62-year-old man has been reported missing with police carrying out “extensive enquiries” to find him.

Mark Harris disappeared at roughly 11am on Wednesday (October 9). He was last seen in the St Denys areas of Southampton.

Mark Harris, 62, of Hampshire, has gone missing.Mark Harris, 62, of Hampshire, has gone missing.
Mark Harris, 62, of Hampshire, has gone missing. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

“We have been carrying out extensive enquiries to try to locate Mark, but are extremely concerned for his welfare, and are now turning to you for assistance,” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He is described as white, medium build, with a long beard and was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, rust coloured beanie hat, black trousers and glasses. He was also carrying an army camouflage Bergen style rucksack.

“If you think you’ve seen Mark since he went missing or think you might know where he is now, please call us immediately on 999 quoting 44240440332.”

Related topics:PoliceMissing People
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice