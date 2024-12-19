A man who disappeared from the Havant area has now been found

David Warner, 39, went missing from the Bransgore Avenue region of the town at 11am yesterday morning (December 18). Police circulated an appeal in a bid to find him, stating that they were extremely concerned for his welfare and urged people to call 999 if they saw him.

David has now been discovered. In a statement posted on social media, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “You may have seen our appeal to find a missing man from Havant. We are pleased to say he has now been located. Thank you for sharing our appeal.”