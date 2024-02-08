Man named and charged with stealing over £1,000 worth of goods from Co-op shops in Fareham and Portchester
James Durber, 39, will appear in court later this month after items were taken from businesses in Portchester and Fareham. A total of £187.50 worth of items were swiped from the shelves of a BP garage in West Street, Portchester, on November 27 and January 8.
Durber, of Hayes Close, Fareham, is charged with four shoplifting incidents at the Co-op store in Gudge Heath Lane. A total of £289.20 worth of goods - including meat - were taken in separate incidents on January 17, 20, 28 and 29. Police said they received two reports of thefts from the Co-op in Highlands Service Station on January 20 and 31. They added that £331.40 worth of goods were taken from the Co-op shop in Highlands Road.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary added: "He has been bailed with conditions to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on February 22."