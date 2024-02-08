Firefighters rescue person trapped in locked toilet at Greggs in Fareham
Emergency service personal rescued someone who was locked inside a toilet in Greggs.
A fire crew was deployed to the bakery in West Street, Fareham, yesterday afternoon (February 7). The stricken individual was freed from the toilets by firefighters shortly after they arrived.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokesman said: "A crew from Fareham were called to a shop on West Street shortly after 4pm yesterday after someone was locked in the toilet. Firefighters gained entry before departing the scene and returning to station at 4.15pm."