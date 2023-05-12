Several stores in Albert Road, Fawcett Road and Elm Grove have been targeted in recent weeks. Jason Butler, 31, of Ockendon Close, Somers Town, has been charged with five counts with theft from a shop.

On May 11, household items and other products were stolen from the Co-op and Sainsbury’s stores in Albert Road – worth £221 and £130 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Woman charged with murdering mum

One of the shops targeted is the Co-op store in Albert Road, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.

More items – valued at £100 – were taken from the Co-op in Elm Grove on April 27. Another Co-op shop, in Fawcett Road, was targeted on two separate occasions – with £94 worth of goods being swiped on April 21 and £152 of items being stolen the day before.

Butler is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said a man in his 20s was reported for summons in connection with a theft from the Co-op in Albert Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Tributes paid to woman killed in flat

A second man, in his 30s, was handed a community resolution in connection with £55 worth of goods being stolen from the same shop. The resolution is conditional on him attending a drug awareness course.

Another man in his 40s was also handed a similar resolution after meat valued at £60 was swiped from the Waitrose store in Marmion Road. He has to attend a victim awareness course.

The spokeswoman said: ‘Business owners and shop staff should not have to come to work and face harassment and criminal behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad