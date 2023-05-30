News you can trust since 1877
A man is due in court after crashing his vehicle into a telegraph pole.
By Freddie Webb
Published 30th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Lee Anthony Norris, 37, made his first appearance at Portsmouth Magistrates Court yesterday following the collision. Officers were alerted to the crash in White Hart Lane, Portchester, on Sunday evening.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘We have charged a man in connection with a road traffic collision in Portchester on Sunday, May 28.

Lee Anthony Norris, 37, of no fixed abode, made his first appearance at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court yesterday. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.Lee Anthony Norris, 37, of no fixed abode, made his first appearance at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court yesterday. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.
‘We were called at 7.08pm to a report that a car had collided with a telegraph pole on White Hart Lane. Officers attended and arrested a man, who has now been charged in connection with the incident.

‘Lee Anthony Norris, 37, of no fixed abode, has been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.’ To report something to Hampshire and Isle of Constabulary, ring 101, or submit an online report via their website. In emergencies, call 999.