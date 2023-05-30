Lee Anthony Norris, 37, made his first appearance at Portsmouth Magistrates Court yesterday following the collision. Officers were alerted to the crash in White Hart Lane, Portchester, on Sunday evening.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘We have charged a man in connection with a road traffic collision in Portchester on Sunday, May 28.

Lee Anthony Norris, 37, of no fixed abode, made his first appearance at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court yesterday. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

‘We were called at 7.08pm to a report that a car had collided with a telegraph pole on White Hart Lane. Officers attended and arrested a man, who has now been charged in connection with the incident.