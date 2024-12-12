Man named and charged over brandishing of gun in street

A man has been named and charged after he was allegedly brandishing a gun in a street.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

Craig Wesley Mintram, 43, has now been charged in connection with an incident involving an imitation firearm in the Weston area of Southampton yesterday (Wednesday 11 December).

Police were called at around 11.50am following reports of a person seen in possession of a gun. Specialist officers attended and located an imitation firearm, which has since been seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mintram, 43, of Weston Lane, was arrested at the scene and has now been charged with possession of an imitation firearm in a public place. He will appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 12 December).