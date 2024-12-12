Man named and charged over brandishing of gun in street
A man has been named and charged after he was allegedly brandishing a gun in a street.
Craig Wesley Mintram, 43, has now been charged in connection with an incident involving an imitation firearm in the Weston area of Southampton yesterday (Wednesday 11 December).
Police were called at around 11.50am following reports of a person seen in possession of a gun. Specialist officers attended and located an imitation firearm, which has since been seized.
Mintram, 43, of Weston Lane, was arrested at the scene and has now been charged with possession of an imitation firearm in a public place. He will appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 12 December).