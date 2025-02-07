A man has been named and charged after a man was knifed in the stomach in broad daylight on a Portsmouth street.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kingston Road street attack in Portsmouth leaves man fighting for life | Stu Vaizey

Gary Baldacchino, 39, of London Road, Portsmouth, has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a knife/blade in a public place after a 53-year-old man was seriously injured at 12.32pm on Wednesday (5 February) on Kingston Road, near to Kingston Crescent.

A massive police response attended the scene before the victim was taken to hospital for treatment for an injury to his stomach - which was initially described by police as “serious” and “potentially life threatening”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the force has revealed the man has survived the attack and remains in hospital at this time and his condition is described as “serious but stable”.

Baldacchino has been remanded in custody to appear today (Friday 7 February) at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Police and a forensic officer at Lalys Pharmacy on Wednesday night | Stu Vaizey

An 18-year-old woman from Portsmouth who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to murder has been conditionally bailed whilst enquiries continue.

A 23-year-old man, 50-year-old woman and a 19-year-old-woman all from Portsmouth who were originally arrested as part of police enquiries have now been released with no further action.