Man named and charged over Portsmouth street stabbing - with update on condition of victim
Gary Baldacchino, 39, of London Road, Portsmouth, has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a knife/blade in a public place after a 53-year-old man was seriously injured at 12.32pm on Wednesday (5 February) on Kingston Road, near to Kingston Crescent.
A massive police response attended the scene before the victim was taken to hospital for treatment for an injury to his stomach - which was initially described by police as “serious” and “potentially life threatening”.
Now the force has revealed the man has survived the attack and remains in hospital at this time and his condition is described as “serious but stable”.
Baldacchino has been remanded in custody to appear today (Friday 7 February) at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.
An 18-year-old woman from Portsmouth who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to murder has been conditionally bailed whilst enquiries continue.
A 23-year-old man, 50-year-old woman and a 19-year-old-woman all from Portsmouth who were originally arrested as part of police enquiries have now been released with no further action.