Man named and charged with burglary after "large quantity" of perfumes stolen from Gosport pharmacy
Kevin Barry Wilcox, 53, of Skipper Way, Lee-on-the-Solent, was charged today following an incident in the early hours. Lalys Pharmacy in Privett Road, Gosport, was targeted at 3.10am this morning.
Police received reports of a break-in in progress and rushed to the scene. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they stopped a man on a push bike.
Officers seized perfume and a hammer which were found on his person. The force added: “Police were called at 3.10am this morning with reports of a break-in in progress at Lalys Pharmacy in Privett Road.
Officers attended and stopped a man on a pushbike, before seizing a large quantity of perfumes and a hammer. Kevin Barry Wilcox, 53, of Skipper Way in Lee-on-the-Solent, was arrested and charged with burglary and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
“Wilcox will appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court.”