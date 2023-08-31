Lalys Pharmacy, Privett Road, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.

Kevin Barry Wilcox, 53, of Skipper Way, Lee-on-the-Solent, was charged today following an incident in the early hours. Lalys Pharmacy in Privett Road, Gosport, was targeted at 3.10am this morning.

Police received reports of a break-in in progress and rushed to the scene. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they stopped a man on a push bike.

Officers seized perfume and a hammer which were found on his person. The force added: “Police were called at 3.10am this morning with reports of a break-in in progress at Lalys Pharmacy in Privett Road.

