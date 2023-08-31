News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

Man named and charged with burglary after "large quantity" of perfumes stolen from Gosport pharmacy

A man has been charged with burglary after a “large quantity” of perfume was stolen from a pharmacy.
By Freddie Webb
Published 31st Aug 2023, 17:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 17:11 BST
Lalys Pharmacy, Privett Road, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.Lalys Pharmacy, Privett Road, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.
Lalys Pharmacy, Privett Road, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.

Kevin Barry Wilcox, 53, of Skipper Way, Lee-on-the-Solent, was charged today following an incident in the early hours. Lalys Pharmacy in Privett Road, Gosport, was targeted at 3.10am this morning.

Police received reports of a break-in in progress and rushed to the scene. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they stopped a man on a push bike.

NOW READ: Man allegedly stalked and sexually assaulted three female victims in street

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers seized perfume and a hammer which were found on his person. The force added: “Police were called at 3.10am this morning with reports of a break-in in progress at Lalys Pharmacy in Privett Road.

Most Popular

Officers attended and stopped a man on a pushbike, before seizing a large quantity of perfumes and a hammer. Kevin Barry Wilcox, 53, of Skipper Way in Lee-on-the-Solent, was arrested and charged with burglary and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

“Wilcox will appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court.”