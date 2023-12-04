Man named and charged with Hedge End and Southampton house burglaries - rings, jewellery and cash stolen
Macauley Bowers, 27, is due to appear in court next year in relation to two burglaries which took place last week. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said someone gained access to a property in Downscroft Gardens, Hedge End, last Tuesday (November 28).
Between 8.45am and 2.45pm, five rings were stolen, as well as £270 in cash. Two days later, someone forced their way into a house in Brownlow Avenue, Southampton, between 10.30am and 1.10pm.
No occupants were in the address at the time, with jewellery being stolen. Police said they made the charges following an investigation.
"Officers investigating these incidents have now charged 27-year-old Macauley Bowers of Westridge Road with two counts of dwelling burglary,” police added. “He has been remanded into custody and is next due to appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday, January 5.”