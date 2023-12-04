News you can trust since 1877
Man named and charged with Hedge End and Southampton house burglaries - rings, jewellery and cash stolen

A man has been charged with two house burglaries after valuables were stolen.
By Freddie Webb
Published 4th Dec 2023, 13:10 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 13:13 GMT
Macauley Bowers, 27, is due to appear in court next year in relation to two burglaries which took place last week. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said someone gained access to a property in Downscroft Gardens, Hedge End, last Tuesday (November 28).

Between 8.45am and 2.45pm, five rings were stolen, as well as £270 in cash. Two days later, someone forced their way into a house in Brownlow Avenue, Southampton, between 10.30am and 1.10pm.

One of the burglaries took place in Downscroft Gardens, Hedge End. Macauley Bowers of Westridge Road, Southampton, has been charged with two counts of swelling burglary and is due to appear in court next year. Picture: Google Street View.
No occupants were in the address at the time, with jewellery being stolen. Police said they made the charges following an investigation.

"Officers investigating these incidents have now charged 27-year-old Macauley Bowers of Westridge Road with two counts of dwelling burglary,” police added. “He has been remanded into custody and is next due to appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday, January 5.”