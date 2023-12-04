A man has been charged with two house burglaries after valuables were stolen.

Macauley Bowers, 27, is due to appear in court next year in relation to two burglaries which took place last week. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said someone gained access to a property in Downscroft Gardens, Hedge End, last Tuesday (November 28).

Between 8.45am and 2.45pm, five rings were stolen, as well as £270 in cash. Two days later, someone forced their way into a house in Brownlow Avenue, Southampton, between 10.30am and 1.10pm.

Macauley Bowers of Westridge Road, Southampton, has been charged with two counts of swelling burglary and is due to appear in court next year.

No occupants were in the address at the time, with jewellery being stolen. Police said they made the charges following an investigation.