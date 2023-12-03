Three men attacked by violent mob in Southsea as Hampshire police launch witness appeal
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are appealling for witnesses following the incident, which took place in Southsea in the early hours of Saturday, December 2.
A force spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following an altercation in which three people were assaulted in Southsea. Between 1am and 1.15am on Saturday 2 December a group of men, believed to have been made up of between ten and 15 people, assaulted three men unknown to them at the junction of Oxford Road and Albert Road.
"The three men, who are in their 30s, were punched and kicked, causing minor injuries. One of the men was taken to hospital for treatment. Officers investigating this incident believe that there were a number of vehicles in the area at the time as well as people walking past who are likely to have seen what happened.
"If you were in the vicinity of the Oxford Road and Albert Road junction in the early hours of Saturday morning and saw what happened we would like to hear from you.
“Perhaps you saw the altercation or the moments leading up to it? Or maybe you were driving through the area and captured something on dash cam footage that may assist our enquiries? Or perhaps you have information regarding what happened and who was involved?”
If you have any information that may assist police enquiries, please call 101 quoting reference 44230492231.
Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.