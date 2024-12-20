A man is on trial accused of being a rogue trader who defrauded 13 victims out of £300,000 for “poor” building work or work that was never completed.

Bradley Willis-Chambers is on trial at Portsmouth Crown Court following allegations he defrauded customers to obtain money.

Willis-Chambers faces four charges of fraudulent trading over a period between 2020 to 2024 after Portsmouth City Council brought the charges. He was a director of BWC Developments Southern Limited, Abode Developments South Limited, Premier Projects Limited and Prestige Property Services.

A council spokesperson said: “It's alleged the defendant, via the companies named above, defrauded his customers to obtain money of around £300,000 for general building and home maintenance works between 2020 and 2024.

“There are 13 households (victims) in this case. The works were generally extensions that were either never completed or works done so poorly that remedial works were required.”

The trial is set to last up to five weeks.