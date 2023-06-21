Police officers who are investigating an attempted sexual assault in the Eastleigh area would like to speak to a man in relation to the attempted sexual assault. It comes after the victim, who is a woman in her 40s, was in a vehicle on Spring Lane in Bishopstoke, Eastleigh, at around 8.05pm on March 21 when she was approached by an unknown man.

The man is alleged to have opened the victim’s car door, leant into the vehicle and attempt to kiss her. The woman has been able to push the man away before sounding her car horn for attention. The man is believed to have fled the scene, police said.

Anyone who recognises him or is able to identify him is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference 44230113482. Alternatively, contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.