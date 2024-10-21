Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has pleaded guilty after spitting at a woman who failed to give him a lighter.

The assault took place on Thursday, October 10 in Market Lane, at around 2:20pm. The woman was standing in the city centre when she was approached by an unknown man who asked her for a lighter.

When she replied that she did not have one, he spat at her and hurled homophobic abuse at her before he walked off.

Christopher Peake, 43, of Christchurch Road, Winchester, was arrested following an investigation and was charged with assault by beating and using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress.

He was also charged with possession of a controlled drug of Class A and possession of a controlled drug of Class B.

Peake appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, October 21) where he admitted the offences.